Bangladesh to lock down virus hotspots again to contain contagion

Public and private officeholders in these high-risk areas, to be flagged as 'red zones', will not be required to go to work during the holiday. No-one will be allowed to enter or leave these areas.

The government will start declaring 'red zones' across the country within the next few days, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain told bdnews24.com on Saturday.

In an attempt to curb the coronavirus outbreak, the government imposed a lockdown on Mar 26, closing all offices and educational institutions while shutting down the public transport system. The lockdown was later extended in phases until May 30.

Bangladesh reopened offices and resumed public transport services on a limited scale on May 31. Afterwards, infections and deaths started to rise as people returned to work, deepening the risks of contagion.

On Jun 1, the government decided to flag COVID-19 risk zones as red, green and yellow on the basis of death and infection rates.

"Areas identified as red zones will be blocked. These places will be well managed. A general holiday will be in effect in these areas and people will have to remain where they are."

COVID-19 testing kiosks will be set up in the red zones while doctors and ambulances will be on standby, added Farhad. The authorities will also ensure food supplies for these areas.

"These areas will be completely sealed off on all corners to ensure that people don't get out." The lockdown measures will begin taking effect from Jun 16 after the government declares the red zones, according to the state minister.