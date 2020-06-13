Bangladesh loses four doctors to COVID-19 in a day

The four are Dr AKM Fazlul Haq, Dr Arif Hasan, Dr Mahmud Monowar and Prof Gazi Zahirul Hasan.

Dr Haq, an associate professor of ophthalmology department at ZH Sikder Women’s Medical College, breathed his last at the Kurmitola General Hospital in the evening.

He was shifted to the intensive care unit of the hospital after his condition deteriorated on Thursday, said Dr Rahat Anwar Chowdhury, joint secretary of the Foundation for Doctors Safety Rights and Responsibility or FDSR.

Dr Haq, who served the Health Directorate as a physician, was a freedom fighter. He joined Sikder medical college after retiring from public service.

Dr AKM Fazlul Haq (L) was an associate professor of ophthalmology department at ZH Sikder Women’s Medical College while Dr Arif Hasan was a private practitioner.

Dr Arif, a private practitioner, was taken to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital’s ICU when his condition worsened in the night after six days of battle.

The former student of Faujdarhat Cadet College died later at the ICU, Dr Rahat said.

Cardiologist Dr Monowar and paediatric surgeon Prof Zahirul, died earlier in the morning as the disease continues to take a toll on the medical professionals in Bangladesh.

Prof Zahirul of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University or BSMMU lost the battle for his life at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital in the early hours.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 a fortnight ago but was admitted to the hospital last week as his condition took a turn for the worse, according to BSMMU Vice Chancellor Kanak Kanti Barua.

Prof Zahirul’s oxygen saturation level was dropping. As a result he was moved into Dhaka Medical College's ICU," he said.

"He was a very proficient doctor and made many contributions to medical education. This is a big loss for us," added Prof Kanak.

Prof Zahirul was a student of the 17th batch of Mymensingh Medical College.

Dr Mahmud Monowar was an assistant professor of cardiology in the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases.

Dr Mahmud, an assistant professor of cardiology in the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, passed on in intensive care at 9:30am, according to a colleague.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 four days ago and was subsequently admitted to the ICU of NICVD, said Assistant Professor Pradeep Kumar Karmakar.

He contracted the virus from a patient he was treating in the hospital, Pradeep said.

Dr Mahmud’s wife, who works in the same hospital, has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Bangladesh on Friday reported 46 new fatalities from the coronavirus infection, the most in a single day, raising the body count to 1,095.

The tally of infections surged by 3,471, the biggest jump in a daily count, in the 24 hours to 8am, taking the caseload to 81,523.