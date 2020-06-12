Sceptical about implementation of health budget, experts seek overhaul
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jun 2020 10:23 AM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2020 10:23 AM BdST
Economic and public health experts have welcomed the rise in allocation for the health sector in the budget for 2020-21 amid the coronavirus pandemic, but they cast doubt on its implementation.
A fast overhaul of the healthcare system is what they advise to ensure services for all and avoid another disastrous situation.
Public health expert Mushtuq Husain is frustrated as he had thought the government would introduce measures to ensure healthcare for all in the budget.
“The huge overhaul of the healthcare system needed to begin in this budget. We still have time to plan this,” he said.
He suggested setting up health facilities at community levels to ease the pressure on big hospitals.
Policy researcher Ahsan H Mansur said he hoped Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal would keep specific directions on the renovation of the health sector, but there has not been any.
“There is an allocation for emergency requirements besides the rise in health outlay plan. But the finance minister did not inform us about any short-term, mid-term or long-term plan that can raise hope among the panicked people,” he said.
In the wake of reports of corruption in the sector, he believes proper implementation of the health budget is going to be a challenge.
Development researcher Zaid Bakht and economic researcher Selim Raihan agreed.
Bakht said he didn’t expect long-term plans in the budget, but said it was necessary to use the allocation properly on the implementation of lockdowns, purchase of oxygen cylinders for hospitals and other things necessary to fight COVID-19.
“We will fail on all sides if we can’t do these.”
Raihan said the government’s “incompetency and lack of capability” to tackle the COVID-19 health crisis is an “accumulated result of decades”.
“The health sector, especially the public health sector has been neglected for long. There is also a lack of accountability in the private health sector,” he said.
Without the improvement of management, effective usage of the increased allocation will be in question, he observed.
- A quiet budget day
- Popular Group chairperson dies, COVID-19 suspected
- Australia repatriates 182 from Bangladesh
- Japan bans Biman chartered flights
- Virus fight alongside regular life: PM
- All must pay gas, power bills in June
- Virus deaths top 1,000, record surge in cases
- Bangladesh leads climate-threatened nations
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Kohl's cancelled $50m Bangladesh clothing orders before big dividends: report
- Bangladesh panel calls for expanding lockdown coverage in hotpots to curb contagion
- Popular Group chairperson dies two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19
- Bangladesh plans to raise tax-free income ceiling to Tk 300,000
- Lilly COVID-19 treatment could be authorised for use as soon as September
- Bangladesh announces steps to help bond investors
- Bangladesh budget to chart a pathway from crisis
- Bangladesh records 37 new virus deaths, caseload crosses 78,000
- Mustafa Kamal eyes pandemic-defying 8.2% GDP growth. Economists have a derisive laugh
- Bangladesh greenlights investment of untaxed money in stock market