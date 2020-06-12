Sceptical about implementation of health budget, experts seek overhaul  

A fast overhaul of the healthcare system is what they advise to ensure services for all and avoid another disastrous situation.

Public health expert Mushtuq Husain is frustrated as he had thought the government would introduce measures to ensure healthcare for all in the budget.

“The huge overhaul of the healthcare system needed to begin in this budget. We still have time to plan this,” he said.

He suggested setting up health facilities at community levels to ease the pressure on big hospitals.

Policy researcher Ahsan H Mansur said he hoped Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal would keep specific directions on the renovation of the health sector, but there has not been any.

“There is an allocation for emergency requirements besides the rise in health outlay plan. But the finance minister did not inform us about any short-term, mid-term or long-term plan that can raise hope among the panicked people,” he said.

In the wake of reports of corruption in the sector, he believes proper implementation of the health budget is going to be a challenge.

Development researcher Zaid Bakht and economic researcher Selim Raihan agreed.

Bakht said he didn’t expect long-term plans in the budget, but said it was necessary to use the allocation properly on the implementation of lockdowns, purchase of oxygen cylinders for hospitals and other things necessary to fight COVID-19.

“We will fail on all sides if we can’t do these.”

Raihan said the government’s “incompetency and lack of capability” to tackle the COVID-19 health crisis is an “accumulated result of decades”.

“The health sector, especially the public health sector has been neglected for long. There is also a lack of accountability in the private health sector,” he said.

Without the improvement of management, effective usage of the increased allocation will be in question, he observed.