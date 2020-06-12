Minister Mozammel Haque, wife and aide diagnosed with COVID-19
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jun 2020 08:04 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2020 08:11 PM BdST
Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque has been infected with the novel coronavirus.
His wife Laila Arjumand Banu and private secretary Habibur Rahman have also tested positive, the ministry said on Friday after the test results came.
All three are taking treatment at home following doctor’s advice, it said and added the minister sought everyone’s blessings for their recovery.
Mozammel, 73, is the second minister to catch the respiratory disease amid a deadly outbreak.
Last week, Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing was flown to the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka after being infected.
Bangladesh on Friday reported 46 new fatalities from the coronavirus infection, the most in a single day, raising the body count to 1,095.
The tally of infections surged by 3,471, the biggest jump in a daily count, in the 24 hours to 8am, taking the caseload to 81,523.
- Record spike in virus cases and deaths
- Doubt over implementation of health budget
- A quiet budget day
- Popular Group chairperson dies, COVID-19 suspected
- Australia repatriates 182 from Bangladesh
- Japan bans Biman chartered flights
- Virus fight alongside regular life: PM
- All must pay gas, power bills in June
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Mustafa Kamal eyes pandemic-defying 8.2% GDP growth. Economists have a derisive laugh
- Bangladesh announces steps to help bond investors
- Oishee Rahman given death sentence for murder of parents
- Bangladesh reports 46 virus deaths and 3,471 cases, both daily records
- Two doctors die from COVID-19 in Dhaka
- Former health minister Nasim still in critical condition
- Bangladesh expands spending lifeline to offset virus fallout. But big numbers mask clarity
- Kohl's cancelled $50m Bangladesh clothing orders before big dividends: report
- COVID-19 protective kits, masks, gloves to be cheaper in Bangladesh
- Robi decries govt's move to hike tax on telecom services