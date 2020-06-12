Two doctors die from COVID-19 in Dhaka
Published: 12 Jun 2020 12:51 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2020 02:14 PM BdST
The COVID-19 epidemic has claimed the lives of two more doctors, cardiologist Dr Mahmud Monowar and paediatric surgeon Prof Gazi Zahirul Hasan, as it continues to take a toll on the medical profession in Bangladesh.
Prof Zahirul of BSMMU's paediatrics surgery department lost the battle for his life in the ICU of Dhaka Medical College Hospital in the early hours of Friday.
He tested positive for COVID-19 a fortnight ago but was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital last week as his condition began to deteriorate, according to BSMMU Vice Chancellor Kanak Kanti Barua.
Dr Mahmud Monowar, assistant professor of cardiology in the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, died from COVID-19 on Friday.
"He was a very proficient doctor and made many contributions to medical education. This is a big loss for us," added Kanak.
Zahirul was a student of the 17th batch of Mymensingh Medical College.
Mahmud, an assistant professor of cardiology in the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, passed away in intensive care at 9:30 am Friday, according to a colleague.
He had tested positive for COVID-19 four days and was subsequently admitted to the ICU of NICVD, said Assistant Professor Pradeep Kumar Karmakar.
“He contracted the virus from a patient he was treating in our hospital. His wife, who works in the same hospital, also tested positive for the novel coronavirus,” Pradeep added.
