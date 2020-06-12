Two doctors die from COVID-19 in Dhaka

Prof Zahirul of BSMMU's paediatrics surgery department lost the battle for his life in the ICU of Dhaka Medical College Hospital in the early hours of Friday.

He tested positive for COVID-19 a fortnight ago but was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital last week as his condition began to deteriorate, according to BSMMU Vice Chancellor Kanak Kanti Barua.

"His oxygen saturation level was dropping. As a result he moved into Dhaka Medical College's ICU," he said.

"He was a very proficient doctor and made many contributions to medical education. This is a big loss for us," added Kanak.

Zahirul was a student of the 17th batch of Mymensingh Medical College.

Mahmud, an assistant professor of cardiology in the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, passed away in intensive care at 9:30 am Friday, according to a colleague.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 four days and was subsequently admitted to the ICU of NICVD, said Assistant Professor Pradeep Kumar Karmakar.

“He contracted the virus from a patient he was treating in our hospital. His wife, who works in the same hospital, also tested positive for the novel coronavirus,” Pradeep added.