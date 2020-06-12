Bangladesh reports 46 virus deaths and 3,471 cases, both daily records
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jun 2020 02:51 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2020 02:52 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 46 new fatalities from the coronavirus infection, the most in a single day, raising the body count to 1,095.
The tally of infections surged by 3,471, the biggest jump in a daily count, in the 24 hours to 8 am Friday, taking the caseload to 81,523, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.
Another 502 COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals in the same period, she added. The recovery count currently stands at 17,249.
A total of 15,990 samples were tested at 59 labs across the country in the same period.
Globally, over 7.51 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 421,515 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
