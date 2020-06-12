A surreal budget day in parliament as most MPs stay away amid virus outbreak

Only 78 of a possible 350 legislators attended the session on Thursday with the rest of their colleagues staying away. A few staffers but no journalists were allowed to ensure physical distancing due to the deadly outbreak.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chowdhuery wrapped up the day’s session in the shortest time as well for safety. It was the eighth session of the 11th Parliament, and the second budget session of the current government.

The Leader of the House Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina accompanied Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, both wearing masks, into the main chamber.

A month from her 77th birthday, Jatiya Party’s Raushon Ershad, the Leader of the Official Opposition, was the notable absentee. The Parliament Secretariat had advised the sick and elderly MPs to stay away from parliament.

Kamal’s budget speech was just 47 minutes long. He read out the speech for seven minutes while the rest was presented through a recorded video in another first.

In the 2019-20 session, Hasina stepped in to complete the speech as Kamal was struck by illness and struggled to get through. The key points were shown in a Powerpoint presentation.

Everyone entered the parliament building through a disinfection chamber and had their temperature taken. The MPs left empty chairs between themselves.

Journalists collected copies of budget documents at the entrance. No guests, including diplomats, were invited either.

No bugles were sounded to welcome President Md Abdul Hamid who was accompanied by a few people while signing the proposed budget.

Budget discussions will kick off on Sunday with similar health safety measures and continue from 10:30am to 1:30pm daily. The MPs have been given a roster to follow during the session.