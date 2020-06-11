Popular Group chairperson dies two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19

But it could not be confirmed whether she died with the coronavirus at Bangladesh Specialised Hospital in Dhaka’s Shyamoli on Wednesday evening.

She had tested negative for the novel coronavirus and then positive again earlier before “recovery”, said Farhad Hossain, duty manager of the hospital.

Tahera was admitted to the hospital for heart problems, according to Farhad.

The doctors have collected her swab sample for coronavirus test again.

Tahera’s husband Dr Mostafizur Rahman is Managing Director of Popular Group that owns Popular Diagnostic Centre, Popular Pharmaceuticals and Popular Medical College Hospital.

Bogura natives, the couple lived in the capital’s Banani.

Md Golam Kibria, a spokesman for Popular Diagnostic Centre’s Bogura branch, said Tahera had undergone treatment at the Popular Medical College Hospital in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi after the COVID-19 diagnosis.

She was transferred to the Bangladesh Specialised Hospital for angiogram after developing heart problems and remained there as her condition deteriorated, Kibria said.

“She died of heart attack,” said Achintya Kumar Biswas, the human resource manager of Popular Group.

Kibria said her Namaz-e-Janaza will be held at Saat Gombuj Mosque in Dhanmondi after Zuhr prayers on Thursday.