Australia flies back another 182 citizens from Bangladesh

A non-scheduled Sri Lankan Airlines plane took off from Shahjalal International Airport on Wednesday, with 182 Australian citizens and their families on board, according to a statement released by the Australian High Commission in Dhaka.

The flight also carried two New Zealanders who will go to their country after transit, the statement added.

As many as 700 Australian citizens have returned home so far from Bangladesh since Apr 16, the high commission said.

Australian High Commissioner Jeremy Bruer, accompanied by a number of staffers, saw the citizens off at the airport.