Australia flies back another 182 citizens from Bangladesh
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jun 2020 01:42 AM BdST Updated: 11 Jun 2020 01:42 AM BdST
Another 182 Australians, who were stranded in Bangladesh due to a travel ban amid the coronavirus lockdown, have left Dhaka for home by a special flight.
A non-scheduled Sri Lankan Airlines plane took off from Shahjalal International Airport on Wednesday, with 182 Australian citizens and their families on board, according to a statement released by the Australian High Commission in Dhaka.
The flight also carried two New Zealanders who will go to their country after transit, the statement added.
As many as 700 Australian citizens have returned home so far from Bangladesh since Apr 16, the high commission said.
Australian High Commissioner Jeremy Bruer, accompanied by a number of staffers, saw the citizens off at the airport.
- Australia repatriates 182 from Bangladesh
- Japan bans Biman chartered flights
- Virus fight alongside regular life: PM
- All must pay gas, power bills in June
- Virus deaths top 1,000, record surge in cases
- Bangladesh leads climate-threatened nations
- Refugees are Myanmar’s responsibility: Bangladesh
- 45 more virus deaths, daily cases top 3,000
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh to resume international flights in late June
- Dhaka Marie Stopes doctor Tanzila dies of COVID-19
- Bangladesh's virus death toll tops 1,000; record surge in daily cases
- Family plans to fly ailing Nasim to Singapore for treatment
- WHO backpedals on claim asymptomatic transmission of coronavirus is rare
- BGMEA says 299 out of 4m have COVID-19. Bangladesh workers doubt data
- Bangladesh to unveil health ‘mega plan’ in budget to weather pandemic
- Army to help Dhaka city authorities enforce Rajabazar lockdown
- Kohl's cancelled $50m Bangladesh clothing orders before big dividends: report
- The WHO stumbles, and some scientists see a pattern