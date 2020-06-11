Home > Bangladesh

Australia flies back another 182 citizens from Bangladesh

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Jun 2020 01:42 AM BdST Updated: 11 Jun 2020 01:42 AM BdST

Another 182 Australians, who were stranded in Bangladesh due to a travel ban amid the coronavirus lockdown, have left Dhaka for home by a special flight.

A non-scheduled Sri Lankan Airlines plane took off from Shahjalal International Airport on Wednesday, with 182 Australian citizens and their families on board, according to a statement released by the Australian High Commission in Dhaka.

The flight also carried two New Zealanders who will go to their country after transit, the statement added.

As many as 700 Australian citizens have returned home so far from Bangladesh since Apr 16, the high commission said.

Australian High Commissioner Jeremy Bruer, accompanied by a number of staffers, saw the citizens off at the airport.

