Dhaka Marie Stopes doctor Tanzila dies of COVID-19
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jun 2020 08:48 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2020 08:48 PM BdST
Tanzila Rahman, a physician working at the Marie Stopes Clinic in Dhaka’s Lalmatia, has died from the novel coronavirus infection.
The gynaecologist and obstetrician passed away at the Combined Military Hospital in the capital on Wednesday morning.
She is the 23rd physician to die from the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the Foundation for Doctors’ Safety Rights and Responsibility or FDSR. Five other doctors died with COVID-19 symptoms.
Rahat Anwar Chowdhury, joint secretary of FDSR, said Tanzila was admitted to the hospital three days ago.
Tanzila’s husband is an army officer and they have three children.
She was a fourth batch student of the ZH Sikder Women’s Medical College.
The physician was working as the obstetrical quality lead at the clinic.
Its Director Hossain Chowdhury said Tanzila had fallen ill 10 days ago and got admitted to the hospital when she tested positive for coronavirus, Hossain said.
