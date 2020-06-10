Citizens must pay due gas, power bills in June to avoid penalty

The companies have huge collectable bills as they received below 10 percent on average in past three months, Nasrul Hamid Bipu cited as the reason behind the decision on Wednesday.

Asked whether the authorities will disconnect supply in case of failure to pay the dues within Jun 30, the state minister for power, energy and mineral resources hinted so, saying "everything will be done as per the rules".

He admitted it would be a burden on the customers to pay the bills for three months at a time.

“That’s why we advised the subscribers to be ready. They were given the bills every month. They can pay it without surcharge before Jun 30,” Nasrul said.

The government had decided not to impose late fees for delayed payment of gas and electricity bills for February, March and April as crowding the banks to pay the bills would increase the risk of infection.

To protect the customers and meter readers from infection, the officials were matching the electricity bills with the ones from the previous month or the same month last year.