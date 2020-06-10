Battle against coronavirus will continue alongside normal life: Hasina
Parliament Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jun 2020 10:21 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2020 10:21 PM BdST
Sheikh Hasina has said her government will do whatever is required to let Bangladeshis continue with their normal life while battling the coronavirus outbreak.
“I will do whatever is necessary to keep the fight against coronavirus on while letting people live their normal life to reduce their sufferings,” the prime minister said in parliament on Wednesday.
She said Bangladesh is presenting the national budget for FY 2020-21 at a time when many countries have postponed theirs due to the pandemic crisis this year.
“Death is inevitable. It can happen anytime by getting shot, bombed or contracting coronavirus. So there is no point in fearing death. I was never afraid, neither will I ever be,” she said.
Hasina continued: “The world is going through a stalemate due to coronavirus and the fatalities it is causing. But the rate of recovery is much higher now and yet people are gripped with a sort of fear.
“Everybody in our administration is engaged in providing service to the people during this outbreak, including the police, armed forces, physicians, nurses, health workers, political workers, the Ansar, VDP, BGB, journalists. They are all doing their work sincerely. Many among them have died and I pray for their souls.
“Coronavirus has created distances between people, but it has also brought the people closer to their families… all things have their good and bad sides.
“Daily wage earners have all lost their jobs. We have picked each of them out and delivered food to their doorsteps and also gave them money.
“We provided support to people at orphanages, mosques, cultural activists, journalists from our aid funds; tried our best to lessen the suffering of the marginalised," the prime minister told the parliament.
