Bangladesh's virus death toll tops 1,000; record surge in daily cases

Another 3,190 tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, the highest in a daily count, bringing the caseload to 74,865, according to the health directorate.

The recovery tally also jumped to 15,900 after 563 COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals across the country in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing on Wednesday.

A total of 15,963 samples were tested during that time, she added.

Globally, over 7.24 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 411,319 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.