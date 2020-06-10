Bangladesh's virus death toll tops 1,000; record surge in daily cases
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jun 2020 02:52 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2020 02:52 PM BdST
The death toll from the novel coronavirus infection in Bangladesh has crossed 1,000 after 37 new fatalities were registered in a day.
Another 3,190 tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, the highest in a daily count, bringing the caseload to 74,865, according to the health directorate.
The recovery tally also jumped to 15,900 after 563 COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals across the country in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing on Wednesday.
A total of 15,963 samples were tested during that time, she added.
Globally, over 7.24 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 411,319 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
