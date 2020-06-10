Bangladesh MPs join budget session wearing masks amid coronavirus outbreak
Parliament Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jun 2020 08:11 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2020 08:11 PM BdST
Parliament has convened for the budget session amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will propose budget for fiscal year 2020-21 before the 11th edition of the national assembly in the eighth session on Thursday.
The session, presided over by Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhary, begun at 5pm on Wednesday.
Several precautionary measures were taken to prevent coronavirus infection risks during the budget session.
Representatives of the government and the opposition attended the session, all wearing masks and other protective gear.
The number of on-duty officials has also been cut in the house.
“The session will be conducted upon following all health directives,” Speaker Shirin Sharmin said at the beginning of the session.
The presidium members nominated for the session are: Md Farukh Khan, AB Tajul Islam, Muhibur Rahman Manik, Kazi Feroz Rashid and Meher Afroz Chumki.
The parliamentarians also mourned over the deaths of many veterans who passed away during the nationwide lockdown designed to curb the coronavirus.
The session is likely to continue for 12-15 working days, ending on Jul 9, according to an official of the Parliament Secretariat.
The budget presentation will not be followed by a question and answer session this time.
As part of the precautionary measures against COVID-19, media and visitors were not allowed in the parliament for the session.
Parliament staffers who will be working during the session have gone through COVID-19 test and 43 of them have tested positive.
