Women’s affairs director Fakhrul Kabir dies from COVID-19 illness

He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Square Hospital at 2:30am on Monday, the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs said in a statement.

Fakhrul tested positive for the coronavirus at the start of June. After his condition deteriorated, he was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and was shifted to Square Hospital on Monday.

His wife has also been infected by the coronavirus and is receiving treatment at home.

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira and Secretary Kazi Rowshan Akhter have expressed condolences over the death of Fakhrul, a joint secretary of the government.