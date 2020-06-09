Police officer, who allegedly offered a bribe to DMP chief, is transferred
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jun 2020 06:37 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2020 06:37 PM BdST
Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam has taken it upon himself to transfer a joint commissioner after bringing allegations of corruption against him.
Commissioner Shafiqul on Tuesday issued a transfer order for Joint Commissioner Md Imam Hossain from the Logistics Division to the Police Order Management Division or POM under the DMP.
It comes after the commissioner wrote to the Inspector General of Police calling for Imam's transfer after he allegedly offered Shafiqul a part of the law-enforcement agency's procurement fund.
“There are various allegations of corruption against him [Imam]. He had proposed giving the police commissioner a 'percentage' of the DMP's procurements. As a result, it has become apparent that it will not be appropriate to keep the officer in the DMP,” Shafiqul wrote.
Imam could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.
After the content of the letter was leaked to the media, the DMP chief told bdnews24.com on Jun 6 that he would look into how a 'completely internal matter' was revealed to the press.
The commissioner also issued an order shuffling the roles of two other police officers on Tuesday.
The POM Division’s Joint Commissioner Md Abdul Malek was moved to the Diplomatic Security Division while the Transport Division’s Joint Commissioner Moinul Haque was sent to the Logistics Division to perform additional duties.
