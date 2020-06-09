MP Shahid on remand pending probe into human trafficking charges in Kuwait
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jun 2020 12:45 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2020 12:45 AM BdST
The Kuwaiti Public Prosecution has ordered the remand of Bangladesh MP Mohammad Shahid Islam alias Kazi Papul pending investigation into human trafficking charges, according to the Middle-East media.
He is also charged with money laundering, and exploiting his compatriot workers, Gulf News reported on Monday.
Officials at the Bangladesh embassy said he was being quizzed on remand for the second day.
The prosecution brought the charges after hearing testimonies of five Bangladeshis. They alleged having paid up to 3,000 dinars in exchange for coming to Kuwait. They were also paying annual sums for renewing their residency visas, Gulf News said.
The residence investigation department arrested Shahid in the Musharraf area on Saturday.
Ambassador SM Abul Kalam said they wrote to the Kuwaiti government to know the reason behind the detention of the Laxmipur-2 MP.
Having travelled to Kuwait as a migrant worker, Shahid now owns a business empire there. He has permanent resident status in Kuwait.
The Middle-Eastern media had reported his links to human trafficking after the arrest of a Bangladeshi suspect in February. Shahid had denied the allegations.
A vice-chairman of NRB Commercial Bank, Shahid is also chairman of NRB Securities Exchange Company. He sits on the board of Crystal Energy Limited as a director.
- 43 virus cases in Parliament Secretariat
- Rajabazar lockdown to begin Wednesday
- 42 more virus deaths, cases jump by 2,735
- COVID-19: Islami Bank Hospital doctor dies
- Libya killings: police arrest another 4
- Six points emerged as demand for freedom: PM
- 22 cases, 13 arrests over Libya killings
- 3 Narayanganj areas locked down
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh to resume international flights in late June
- Government sues Awami League leader over ‘forgery’ in KN95 mask import
- Bangladesh records 42 new virus deaths, caseload tops 68,500
- Two more doctors die from COVID-19 in Dhaka
- Kuwait detains Bangladesh MP Shahid on human trafficking allegations
- Is Bangladesh ready to tackle risks of reopening in pandemic?
- Square Hospital doctor Mirza Nazim Uddin dies from COVID-19
- New Zealand says coronavirus 'eliminated', to lift most curbs
- Narayanganj declared coronavirus red zone, three hotspots locked down
- East Rajabazar to go into lockdown Tuesday midnight amid surging COVID-19 rate