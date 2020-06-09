Jashore-4 MP Ranjit infected with coronavirus

He tested positive in a test carried out by a lab at Jashore University of Science and Technology on Monday, said Sheikh Abu Shaheen, a civil surgeon in the district.

Ranjit’s family was informed about the test result, said Shaheen. Afterwards, he was admitted to the isolation ward of Jashore Combined Military Hospital, he said.

Ranjit had been suffering from fever for several days. His samples were collected on Monday and sent to the lab for testing, the civil surgeon said.

In Bangladesh, a total of seven MPs, including a minister, have been infected with the new coronavirus and one of them has recovered.