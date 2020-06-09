Hasina okays plan to impose restrictions in high infection risk zones
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jun 2020 02:47 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2020 02:47 AM BdST
Sheikh Hasina has approved the plan to clamp special restrictions on the areas with high infection rate to strangle the spread of the coronavirus.
Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed the media about the issue after a cabinet meeting at parliament on Monday.
The restrictions can be imposed in an “administrative way”, the prime minister said on Sunday, according to Anwarul.
Hasina also appreciated the plan to categorise the areas as red, green and yellow zones based on infection and death rates in line with the law on infectious disease control, the secretary said.
The health ministry is authorised to declare areas with maximum infection risk red zones in consultation with related ministries to alert all, he said.
“It’s not a cabinet issue. But I’ve discussed it with the health minister [Zahid Malik],” Anwarul said.
Malik revealed the plan on Jun 1 after the reopening of offices and the public transit system stoked fears of a larger epidemic.
The authorities have also re-imposed lockdowns on some areas in Cox’s Bazar and Narayanganj while some others await final clearance for fresh restrictions.
