CMP chief Mahabubor isolates at home with ‘coronavirus infection’

“We have confirmation by the word of mouth that he has tested positive. We are yet to get the report,” said Abdul Warish, a CMP deputy commissioner.

Mahabubor has been staying in isolation after he had caught fever some days ago, but was not feeling any problem now, Warish told bdnews24.com on Monday.

Other members of the CMP commissioner’s family tested negative, according to Warish.

Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, the civil surgeon of Chattogram, said he did not see the report yet, but added top CMP officials might have received the result orally after requesting it.

Another CMP deputy commissioner and its spokesperson Abu Bakr Sidduque also said he heard Commissioner Mahabubor had tested positive. “He is doing well,” Abu Bakr said.

Bangladesh Police have 6,206 confirmed coronavirus cases with 19 fatalities while 2,767 have recovered from the COVID-19 disease.