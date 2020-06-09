Bangladesh transfers two more top health officials amid COVID-19 outbreak
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jun 2020 03:28 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2020 03:28 AM BdST
After removing the health services secretary over a mask scam, the government has transferred two additional secretaries from the health ministry.
Ismiel Hossain has been transferred to the land ministry and Sherajul Islam to the railways ministry, the public administration ministry said in a notice.
It has transferred Additional Secretary Muhibur Rahman from the Post and Telecommunication Division to the Directorate General of Health Services.
The government transferred Secretary Ashadul Islam from the Health Services Division to the Planning Division on Thursday
Abdul Mannan, chairman of the Land Reform Board, replaced Ashadul in the Health Services Division.
The director of the Central Medical Stores Depot or CMSD has also been replaced amid the scandalous handling of masks after a private firm, JMI Hospital Requisite Mfg Ltd, supplied ordinary masks labelling the packs as N95 ones to government hospitals amid the outbreak.
