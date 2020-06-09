Bangladesh reports 45 new virus deaths; daily cases top 3,000 for first time

The tally of infections surged to 71,675 after 3,171 people tested positive for COVID-19, the most in a daily count, in the 24 hours to 8 am Tuesday, according to the health directorate.

The recovery count also rose to 15,337 following the release of another 777 patients from hospitals in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.

A total of 14,664 samples were tested at 55 authorised labs across the country during that time, she added.

Globally, over 7.12 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 406,615 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.