Army to help Dhaka city authorities enforce Rajabazar lockdown

The Inter Services Public Relations Directorate or ISPR made the announcement on Tuesday evening, hours before the lockdown was to begin at midnight.

The Army has strengthened patrol in the area, the ISPR said.

“The members of the Army will take all necessary steps in coordination with the local administration and police,” it added.

The streets to Nazneen School, church, Indira Road mosque, Boubazar, West Razabar, Alif Ambulance, Dr Kabir Chowdhury’s Chamber, and Tejgaon College Hostel will be closed, Sher-e-Bangla police Inspector Abul Kalam Azad.

Dhaka North City Corporation and other organisations will deploy 200 volunteers to respond to urgent calls from residents.

Mayor Atiqul Islam announced the experimental lockdown on Monday due to high coronavirus infection rate in the area.

Shops will remain closed in the area and no transport will be allowed during the lockdown.

The representatives of DNCC’s ward councillors, Health Directorate, DMP, a2i, E-Commerce of Bangladesh and other organisations will set up a control room at East Rajabazar’s Nazneen School and College. A COVID-19 test kiosk will also be opened here.

The movements of people will be strictly restricted during the lockdown.

The residents of East Rajabazar will not be allowed to leave the neighbourhood and no outsider will be allowed in.

People will have to purchase daily essentials and medicines online. For those unable to access the internet, a few vendors will be allowed to sell daily commodities on vehicles with disinfectants.

Aid will be distributed among low-income people according to a list prepared by the local city corporation councillor. Telemedicine services will be launched for people with illness.

The police will be deployed to patrol the area and a mobile court will monitor the situation.

Ambulance services will be available for critically ill patients. Workers of emergency services can enter the area during lockdown.

People have been advised to dial national helpline 333, 01911380633 (councillor Faridur Rahman Khan Iran), 01715407139 (regional executive officer Masud Hossain), 01713398335 (Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station OC), 01713095279 (BRAC representative Dr Farhana), 01719212591 (IEDCR representative Dr Farzana) for further support during the lockdown.