Apparel factory workers protesting sacking besiege Azampur highway

The workers’ blockade, which lasted around four hours, disrupted traffic movement on the busy highway from Tuesday morning to afternoon, said Dakkhinkhan Police Inspector (Operations) Sarwar Alam Khan.

Tension had been running high among the workers of Versatile Apparel Ltd following the sacking of workers before last month’s Eid-ul-Fitr. Other workers blocked the highway to protest the move in a show of support towards those fired.

Inspector Sarwar told bdnews24.com that 257 workers were sacked from the factory at Dakkhinkhan Chalaban area before Eid and the factory authorities had assured that the workers would be given their dues in accordance with Section 20 of the Labour Act.

Under Section 20, a worker may be retrenched on the grounds of redundancy. And if a worker who has been in continuous service for at least one year is retrenched from their service, they must be given a written notice one month ahead of dismissal, or will be entitled to 30 days’ wages as per notice period.

But the workers disagreed and claimed the benefits under Section 20 which stipulates a permanent worker must be given 120 days’ notice unless dismissed or will be entitled to the wages of the period.

But the owners did not agree to it and the matter was referred to BGMEA, who later suggested the factory authorities pay the dues, Inspector Sarwar said.

However, the sacked workers did not accept the settlement while the other workers supported their disagreement. All this led to the workers coming out of their factories after giving attendance, gathering workers of other factories and holding protests on Tuesday morning.

They ended the protests around 2pm without any major incident. Police were deployed around the factory area, Inspector Sarwar said.

bdnews24.com’s attempts to reach owners of Versatile Apparel Ltd went unanswered.