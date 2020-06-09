43 parliament staffers catch coronavirus before budget session
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jun 2020 01:05 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2020 01:05 AM BdST
The novel coronavirus has afflicted 43 staffers at the Parliament Secretariat.
A total of 450 people have been tested before the budget for FY 2020-21 is to be presented on Jun 11.
However, Parliament Secretary Zafar Ahmed Khan said on Monday that the infected had not shown symptoms of the infection.
Sampling for coronavirus tests was conducted from Jun 2 until Monday following recommendations from the Special Security Force or SSF as a safety measure amid the pandemic.
The patients have gone into home quarantines. Doctors of the parliament medical centre are advising them all the time, the secretary said.
The budget session is set to begin on Wednesday. The new budget will be proposed the following day and passed on Jun 30.
According to the latest data from the Health Directorate, a total of 68,504 cases of infection, including a minister and six parliament members, have been confirmed in Bangladesh.
A parliament official said 11 cases were identified on Monday after 16 tested positive on Sunday and four other cases were confirmed on Saturday. The rest were identified as COVID-19 positive earlier.
The newly infected parliament staffers have been handed test results through text messages and asked to not go to the parliament.
The Parliament Secretariat took some additional safety measures such as asking the sick and elderly members to refrain from going to parliament.
Temporary changes will also be brought to the sitting arrangements in parliament to ensure physical distancing during the session. Several seats around Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be left empty.
In that case, Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury will sit in another row behind the leader of the house while Matia Chowdhury and others will sit further on her right.
Traffic will be regulated in the Jatiya Sansad Bhaban area during the session.
A press release by Dhaka Metropolitan Police on Monday said carrying weapons, explosives, or other harmful and objectionable things and holding gatherings, rallies, processions, or protests will be strictly prohibited from the night before the session from 12am on Jun 9.
