East Rajabazar to go into lockdown Tuesday midnight amid surging COVID-19 rate

Published: 08 Jun 2020 08:24 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jun 2020 08:41 PM BdST

Dhaka North City Corporation will put East Rajabazar on lockdown from Tuesday midnight experimentally due to high coronavirus infection rate.

A city corporation committee to tackle the outbreak made the decision on Monday after the government last week ended the two-month general shutdown to stem the spread of virus.

Mayor Atiqul Islam said they held a virtual meeting and fixed the lockdown duties of different authorities.

Shops will remain closed in the area and no transport will be allowed during the lockdown.

