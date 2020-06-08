East Rajabazar to go into lockdown Tuesday midnight amid surging COVID-19 rate
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jun 2020 08:24 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jun 2020 08:41 PM BdST
Dhaka North City Corporation will put East Rajabazar on lockdown from Tuesday midnight experimentally due to high coronavirus infection rate.
A city corporation committee to tackle the outbreak made the decision on Monday after the government last week ended the two-month general shutdown to stem the spread of virus.
Mayor Atiqul Islam said they held a virtual meeting and fixed the lockdown duties of different authorities.
Shops will remain closed in the area and no transport will be allowed during the lockdown.
More stories
- Rajabazar lockdown to begin Wednesday
- 42 more virus deaths, cases jump by 2,735
- COVID-19: Islami Bank Hospital doctor dies
- Libya killings: police arrest another 4
- Six points emerged as demand for freedom: PM
- 22 cases, 13 arrests over Libya killings
- 3 Narayanganj areas locked down
- Square Hospital doctor dies from COVID-19
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Kuwait detains Bangladesh MP Shahid on human trafficking allegations
- Square Hospital doctor Mirza Nazim Uddin dies from COVID-19
- Government sues Awami League leader over ‘forgery’ in KN95 mask import
- Bangladesh records 42 new virus deaths, caseload tops 68,500
- Another nonbank financial institution gets licence
- From small towns to cities, US sees biggest rallies yet for racial justice
- Narayanganj declared coronavirus red zone, three hotspots locked down
- Two more doctors die from COVID-19 in Dhaka
- Is Bangladesh ready to tackle risks of reopening in pandemic?
- New Zealand says coronavirus 'eliminated', to lift most curbs