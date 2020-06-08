China sends coronavirus experts to Bangladesh

Ten specialists arrived in Dhaka on Monday, Nasima Sultana, deputy director general of health services, told a daily briefing.

They include a deputy director general of health department, and experts on intensive care, infectious disease control and endocrinology.

They will visit the military and civil hospitals that provide COVID-19 healthcare, quarantine centres, and laboratories in Dhaka and Narayanganj during a two-week stay.

The Chinese experts will share their experiences with the Bangladeshi health workers.

They will also meet officials at the health ministry and directorate, the national advisory committee on COVID-19, public health experts and representatives of professionals, besides holding online discussions with doctors and local officials.

Chinese President Xi Jinping during a phone call with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last month offered help by sending the experts.

China, where the pandemic began by the end of last year, has been hailed for success in controlling the outbreak by imposing strict lockdowns despite having a huge population.

The emergence of new infections has almost stopped with a little over 83,000 cases and 4,600 deaths in mainland China.

The number of infections in Bangladesh, which had imposed a two-month lockdown from late March after the first cases were detected earlier that month, is approaching that of China with over 68,500 cases reported until Monday. The death toll stood at 930.

Globally, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has crossed 7 million with over 400,000 deaths. The US, Britain, Italy, and Spain are some of the most affected countries while the outbreak is growing in Brazil and India now.