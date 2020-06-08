Bengalis supported Bangabandhu’s six points as demand for freedom, says Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jun 2020 01:58 AM BdST Updated: 08 Jun 2020 01:58 AM BdST
Sheikh Hasina has said the Six-Point Demand raised by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1966 united the Bengalis to push for independence from Pakistan.
“The people of Bengal took it as their right to live,” the prime minister told a discussion on Six-Point Day via video call on Sunday.
“Public support for the demand didn’t only grow rapidly, but the people also took the demand for autonomy as their own. The six points emerged as the demand for freedom of the Bengalis,” Hasina said.
The national committee to implement the programmes celebrating Bangabandhu’s birth centenary organised the discussion. The prorammes are being held online, or on TV or radio due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Prof Manzoorul described how the six-point charter of demand became a single one.
The six points were a reflection of principles adopted by Bangabandu in politics, Prof Manzoorul said and added the Father of the Nation thought of building a society and state on the idea of justice by realising those points.
Besides the discussion, a quiz contest titled “100 prizes in the 100th year” for the youth was organised for an hour from 9pm.
The first prize is Tk 300,000, second Tk 200,000, third Tk 100,000, fourth Tk 50,000, fifth prize Tk 25,000 while the 95 other winners will get Tk 5,000 each. The prizes will be distributed soon, the organisers said.
