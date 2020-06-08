Bangladesh records 42 new virus deaths, caseload tops 68,500

The tally of infections soared to 68,504 on the back of 2,735 positive tests in the 24 hours to 8 am Monday, according to government data.

Another 657 COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals across the country in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing. The recovery count currently stands at 14,560.

A total of 12,944 samples were tested at 52 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, said Nasima.

Globally, more than 7.01 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 402,894 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.