Bangladesh cracks down on human trafficking after Libya killings
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jun 2020 12:41 AM BdST Updated: 08 Jun 2020 12:58 AM BdST
Bangladesh Police have launched a crackdown on people trafficking after the killings of 26 migrant workers in Libya.
They have arrested 13 people in connection with 22 cases started by the authorities and relatives of the victims at different police stations until Sunday, the Police Headquarters said in a statement.
The Rapid Action Battalion, Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Police Bureau of Investigation and other units are conducting drives to arrest the accused on orders from Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed, the statement said.
The Bangladeshis were killed on May 28 in what the Libyan authorities said was a revenge attack by relatives of a human trafficker who was killed during an altercation with the migrants.
“Those involved in fraudulent schemes to take our citizens abroad won’t be spared,” Benazir said, urging Bangladeshis to avoid going abroad illegally.
He vowed tough legal action against the members of the human trafficking rings so that no one can dare to repeat the offence.
The accused also face charges under the Anti-Terrorism Act.
