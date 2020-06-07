Rohingya man killed in alleged shootout with police in Cox’s Bazar
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jun 2020 12:56 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2020 12:56 PM BdST
A Rohingya refugee with alleged ties to crimes has been killed in a so-called shootout with police in Cox’s Bazar's Teknaf Upazila, according to law enforcers.
The incident took place in the hills adjoining the Jadimura Shalban Rohingya refugee camp in the Upazila's Hnila Union on Sunday, said Teknaf Police Inspector (Investigation) Pradip Kumar Das.
The dead man has been identified as 26-year-old Md Sharif.
“Sharif is a marked robber. He had been implicated in various cases of robbery with Teknaf police station as a member of ‘Zakir Bahini’, a robbery gang of Rohingya refugees,” said Inspector Pradip.
The gunfight erupted after police launched a raid on the hills on information about the presence of an armed robbery gang there led by Zakir, according to law enforcement.
“When police reached the area, the robbers opened fire, forcing the law enforcers to retaliate. Afterwards, the robbers retreated and disappeared into the mountains. A bullet-ridden Sharif was later found lying on the ground and he was sent to a hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.”
Police have recovered two guns, seven bullets and eight empty bullet shells from the spot, the inspector said. Two policemen were also injured in the incident and have received treatment, he added.
The body has been sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, said Pradip.
