Narayanganj declared coronavirus red zone, three hotspots locked down

The areas on lockdown from Sunday morning are Amlapara and Jamtola in the city and Rupayan Town at Fatulla.

The authorities will observe the three areas for 15 to 21 days, district administrator Jasim Uddin told the media after a meeting in the afternoon.

Restrictions will be imposed in other areas gradually, he said.

No one will be able to get in out of the locked-down areas. The residents must stay at home, Deputy Commissioner Jasim said.

Hawkers will be allowed to sell goods on the move but kitchen markets will be closed.

Only staff members will be allowed to enter mosques and other religious establishments.

Narayanganj has been considered a high-risk zone since the outbreak began in Bangladesh. It was the first district to be locked down after the first infections were detected in March.