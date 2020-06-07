icddr,b clarifies director's statement in Economist report on COVID-19
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jun 2020 03:22 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2020 03:22 PM BdST
The icddr,b has issued a clarification over the statement of its Executive Director Dr John D Clemens cited by British publication The Economist in a widely-discussed report on the state of the coronavirus epidemics in South Asia.
Referring to Clemens, the article, titled 'Infections are rising fast in Bangladesh, India and Pakistan', estimated that the number of COVID-19 cases in Dhaka may be as high as 750,000, despite the official tally being less than 60,000 at the time of publication.
In a statement on its website on Saturday, icddr,b said Clemens' statement in the Economist article was taken out of context.
All employees with cough, fever, or shortness to breath are instructed to contact the Staff Clinic on a 24/7 hotline, and those with COVID-19 symptoms are instructed to be tested for the infection by the icddr,b laboratories.
"And for those who have COVID, icddr,b provides treatment, and in collaboration with IEDCR ensures isolation and does contact tracing," the research institute said.
Among the approximately 2,000 icddr,b employees who work at its Mohakhali campus, 4-5% have been infected by COVID-19 with no apparent relation to transmission on the icddr,b campus, it added.
Although this 4- 5% rate of COVID disease among icddr,b employees may not be representative of all community transmission in Dhaka, and generalisation to the entire city may not be justifiable, if the figures are extrapolated to the entire population of Dhaka, one could derive a total cumulative case count of at least 750,000, icddr,b explained.
Former icddr,b director Dr AM Zakir Hussain branded The Economist's estimate as 'unscientific', agruing that the data from one particular institution cannot be used to gauge the scenario in an entire city.
"You can't use a survey involving icddr,b employees to understand what's going on in a country or a city. The infection rate or propensity among icddr,b employees may not be the same as other people. They are working in close proximity to patients so their chances of getting infected are higher than most," the epidemiologist said.
"If the survey was conducted randomly then it would have been a different matter. But the data from a specific institution isn't representative of the country or a city. There's no scientific basis for this."
- icddr,b clarifies director's statement in Economist report
- Record 42 new virus deaths
- Rohingya man dies in Teknaf ‘gunfight’
- RAB magistrate Sarwoer contracts virus
- Minister Bir Bahadur to be flown to Dhaka
- Oxygen: costly and elusive in pandemic
- Human milk bank hits virus hurdle
- Hasina recalls Six-Point ‘charter of freedom’
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Govt plans to place virus 'hotspots' under lockdown amid pandemic
- Former home minister Sahara Khatun hospitalised
- Government plans to lock Dhaka’s Wari, Rajabazar down to limit coronavirus spread
- Fire destroys warehouse linked to Amazon in Southern California
- Awami League leader Nasim in ‘critical’ condition with COVID-19
- Prime Bank's Tanjil Chowdury becomes youngest chairman of a private bank in Bangladesh
- Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing is first Bangladesh minister to catch COVID-19
- DMP chief seeks transfer of joint commissioner for corruption
- Another hospital in Dhaka’s Uttara is set to treat COVID-19 patients
- After hardliners, Bangladesh’s first human milk bank hits COVID-19 hurdle