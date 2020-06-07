Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh confirms 42 new virus deaths, a daily record; cases surge by 2,743

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Jun 2020 02:49 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2020 02:49 PM BdST

Bangladesh has registered 42 new deaths from the novel coronavirus infection, the most in a single day, bringing the body count to 888.

The caseload surged to 65,769 on the back of 2,743 positive tests for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday, according to the health directorate.

The recovery tally also jumped to 13,903 after 578 patients were released from hospitals around the country in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.

More than 6.90 million people have been reported infected with the new coronavirus globally and 399,025 have died, a Reuters tally showed.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China last December.

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.