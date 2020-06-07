Bangladesh confirms 42 new virus deaths, a daily record; cases surge by 2,743

The caseload surged to 65,769 on the back of 2,743 positive tests for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday, according to the health directorate.

The recovery tally also jumped to 13,903 after 578 patients were released from hospitals around the country in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.

More than 6.90 million people have been reported infected with the new coronavirus globally and 399,025 have died, a Reuters tally showed.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China last December.