Bangladesh reports 35 new virus deaths, cases cross 63,000
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jun 2020 02:51 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jun 2020 02:51 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 35 new deaths from the novel coronavirus infections in a daily count, taking the toll to 846.
The caseload surged to 63,026 on the back of 2,635 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the 24 hours to 8 am Saturday, according to the health directorate.
The recovery count also rose to 13,325 after another 521 patients were released from hospitals in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing on Saturday.
A total of 12,486 samples were tested at 50 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, of which 21.1 percent returned positive results, she added.
Among the latest fatalities, 28 were men and seven women. In terms of their ages, two were between 11 and 20, three between 21 and 30, two between 31 and 40, 10 between 51 and 60, five between 61 and 70, nine between 71 and 80 while the other was over 81 years old.
The recovery rate from the disease currently stands at 21.14 percent, while the mortality rate is 1.34 percent, according to government data.
Globally, over 6.73 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 394,786 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
