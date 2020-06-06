Another hospital in Dhaka’s Uttara is set to treat COVID-19 patients
The Japan East West Medical College Hospital in Dhaka’s Uttara will provide healthcare to COVID-19 patients.
The 300-bed facility will begin admitting coronavirus patients on Sunday.
