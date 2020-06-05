Wife starts case against policeman over domestic violence

Ishrat Rahman, the wife of ASP Nazmus Shakib, initiated the case with Ramna Police Station on Thursday.

Shakib’s father Shafiullah Talukdar and mother Khaleda Sultana were also named in the case, said Ramna Police OC Monirul Islam.

Ever since their marriage in March 2007, Ishrat's in-laws subjected her to torture for dowry, according to the case statement. They put pressure on Ishrat to get cash from her father and put her through mental and physical abuse whenever she failed to do so.

She used to bring money from her father quite frequently fearing severe torture and gave it to the accused.

Shakib even threatened to divorce Ishrat and forced her to abort their unborn child in July 2019, she alleged in the case.

On May 1, Shakib filed a general diary with Ramna Police Station claiming that he was suffering abuse at the hands of his wife, according to the OC.

Shakib, who currently works with the Rapid Action Battalion, did not comment on the issue when contacted by bdnews24.com.

According to one of his colleagues, the ASP has been in a turbulent relationship with his wife since they got married.

On May 1, Ishrat hit Shakib with a household utensil for which he needed three stitches in his hand, said the colleague, asking to remain anonymous.

He added that Shakib and his mother have filed three general diaries against Ishrat until now.