Urology doctor Golam Kibria dies from COVID-19
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jun 2020 02:07 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2020 02:07 PM BdST
Prof SAM Golam Kibria, former chairman of Urology Department in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, has died from COVID-19 at the age of 74.
Kibria was moved into intensive care on Jun 3, a few days after his admission to DMCH, said Dr Rahat Anwar Chowdhury, Dr Rahat Anwar Chowdhury, joint secretary of Foundation for Doctors' Safety Rights and Responsibilities.
A syndicate member of BSMMU, Kibria also served in different capacities at the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council and Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons.
He is survived by three children.
Expressing condolences over Kibria's death, Kanak said, “He made a huge contribution in expanding the scope of urology, a specialised branch of medical science; he played an important role in mentoring many other specialist doctors.”
Bangladesh has reported 18 deaths among doctors from COVID-19 until now, with the disease infecting another 1,037, according to the FDSR.
