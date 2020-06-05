Police's crime investigators start another case against 33 over Libya killings

SI Md Kamruzzaman initiated the case at Banani Police Station on Thursday night, in which another 30-35 people were charged anonymously, OC Nure Azam Mia said.

The crime investigation wing brought human trafficking and homicide charges against them under the Section 302/326/34 of the Penal Code, including Section 6/7/8/10 of the Human Trafficking Prevention and Control Act-2012.

Recruitment agency Bengal Tigers Overseas Ltd has been named in the case along with several people from Madaripur, Kishoreganj, Gopalganj, Kushtia, Faridpur, Brahmanbaria, Cumilla, Noakhali, Shariatpur and Narail.

The victims were trafficked to Libya with false promises of well-paid jobs through international routes in exchange for various sums of money. They were subsequently forced into hard labour for little money, according to the case dossier.

The time of the incident has been shown in the case from April 2018 to May 28, 2020.

Earlier on Tuesday, CID started a case over the incident against 38 people with Paltan police under the anti-trafficking law.

A trafficking network at home and abroad convinced the victims over the phone and in person that going to Italy from Libya would allow them to secure high-paying jobs at little risk.

According to the case, in the first week of April, the accused called the victims and asked them to gather at an unknown place from different parts of Libya. Afterwards, in mid-May, a kidnapping plot was staged in which the victims were moved to the Libyan town of Mizda with the help of some terrorist groups.

The victims were later physically abused by local Libyan human traffickers while images and sound recordings of the torture were sent to their families in Bangladesh through mobile apps, with a demand of about Tk 1 million for their freedom.

As the level of torture increased, one of the Sudanese victims killed a local human trafficker in self-defence.

Later, the family of the slain people smuggler shot the victims to death in a revenge attack, leaving 11 others wounded.