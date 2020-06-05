Hasina approves recruitment of 3,000 medical technologists
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jun 2020 07:16 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2020 07:16 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has approved the recruitment of 3,000 medical technologists amid a cry for conducting more coronavirus tests in the wake of a surge in infections.
The public administration ministry, the health ministry and the Health Directorate will now sit and decide the process of the recruitment, Abul Kalam Azad, director general of health services, said on Friday after the approval given on Thursday.
Out of the 3,000 health workers, 1,200 will be medical technologists on pay-scale grade No. 12, 1,650 medical technicians and 150 cardiographers on pay-scale grade No. 16.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Coronavirus crisis may trigger layoffs in Bangladesh, BGMEA chief Rubana fears
- Businesses call for strict lockdown in Bangladesh to control coronavirus outbreak
- Former health minister Nasim suffers brain haemorrhage during COVID-19 treatment
- Bangladesh records 30 new virus deaths, caseload tops 60,000
- Biman for hire: Bangladesh carrier runs chartered flights on customer crunch amid pandemic
- AstraZeneca targets 2 billion doses, poor countries with COVID-19 vaccine deals
- DG Azad of health services admits he contracted coronavirus
- bKash hands over medical supplies from Alibaba and Jack Ma to PM’s relief fund
- Schools, colleges will reopen only after coronavirus crisis is over, says Hasina
- Lancet retracts article that linked hydroxychloroquine to higher death risks