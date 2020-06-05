Home > Bangladesh

Hasina approves recruitment of 3,000 medical technologists

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has approved the recruitment of 3,000 medical technologists amid a cry for conducting more coronavirus tests in the wake of a surge in infections.

The public administration ministry, the health ministry and the Health Directorate will now sit and decide the process of the recruitment, Abul Kalam Azad, director general of health services, said on Friday after the approval given on Thursday.

Out of the 3,000 health workers, 1,200 will be medical technologists on pay-scale grade No. 12, 1,650 medical technicians and 150 cardiographers on pay-scale grade No. 16.

