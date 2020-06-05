Hasina approves recruitment of 3,000 medical technologists

The public administration ministry, the health ministry and the Health Directorate will now sit and decide the process of the recruitment, Abul Kalam Azad, director general of health services, said on Friday after the approval given on Thursday.

Out of the 3,000 health workers, 1,200 will be medical technologists on pay-scale grade No. 12, 1,650 medical technicians and 150 cardiographers on pay-scale grade No. 16.