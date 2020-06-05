Government promotes 123 officers to joint secretaries
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jun 2020 08:16 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2020 08:54 PM BdST
The government has promoted 123 deputy secretaries of the public administration to joint secretaries.
The public administration ministry said in an order on Friday that 117 of the officers are working at ministries, departments and government agencies.
They have been made Officers on Special Duty following the norms.
The six others are serving in Bangladesh embassies and high commissions abroad on deputation.
The number of regular posts for joint secretaries is 411, but the number of joint secretaries after the new promotion has reached 739.
The government had promoted 136 officers to joint secretaries in June last year.
