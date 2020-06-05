DG Azad of health services admits he contracted coronavirus

He had been absent at his workplace since May 12, but there was no official word on his condition. He had said he was ill.

Speaking at a virtual event from his home in Dhaka marking the launch of an app to trace people who have contracted the virus and their close contacts on Thursday, Azad finally admitted he caught COVID-19.

“I have returned healthy due to your blessings,” he said.

The DG of health services said he does not agree to label as “patients” all the infected people because some of them show no symptom or do not fall sick.

“But I was a patient. I had to be admitted to the hospital. I went through what a hospitalised COVID-19 patient does,” Azad said.

He called for alertness at the individual level to avoid infection.

“We can’t say for sure who will get infected and who won’t,” Azad said.

When he rejoined office on Monday, Azad had told bdnews24.com he had been ill and took treatment at the Combined Military Hospital in the capital.