DG Azad of health services admits he contracted coronavirus
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jun 2020 04:43 AM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2020 04:43 AM BdST
Abul Kalam Azad, the director general of health services, has revealed that he had contracted the novel coronavirus and recovered after hospitalisation ending days of speculations.
He had been absent at his workplace since May 12, but there was no official word on his condition. He had said he was ill.
Speaking at a virtual event from his home in Dhaka marking the launch of an app to trace people who have contracted the virus and their close contacts on Thursday, Azad finally admitted he caught COVID-19.
“I have returned healthy due to your blessings,” he said.
The DG of health services said he does not agree to label as “patients” all the infected people because some of them show no symptom or do not fall sick.
“But I was a patient. I had to be admitted to the hospital. I went through what a hospitalised COVID-19 patient does,” Azad said.
He called for alertness at the individual level to avoid infection.
“We can’t say for sure who will get infected and who won’t,” Azad said.
When he rejoined office on Monday, Azad had told bdnews24.com he had been ill and took treatment at the Combined Military Hospital in the capital.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- bKash hands over medical supplies from Alibaba and Jack Ma to PM’s relief fund
- Schools, colleges will reopen only after coronavirus crisis is over, says Hasina
- Bangladesh records 35 new virus deaths, caseload surges by 2,423
- Bangladesh transfers Health Services Secretary Ashadul Islam amid mask scam
- Between lives and livelihoods? WHO says leaving lockdown is a balance between the two
- Remittances spur Bangladesh forex reserves to record $34.23bn amid pandemic
- Coronavirus crisis may trigger layoffs in Bangladesh, BGMEA chief Rubana fears
- AstraZeneca targets 2 billion doses, poor countries with COVID-19 vaccine deals
- United Hospital sued by fatal fire victim’s family
- Bus crushes two pedestrians to death in Dhaka