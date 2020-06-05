Bangladesh records 30 new virus deaths, caseload tops 60,000
The death toll from the novel coronavirus infection in Bangladesh has climbed to 811 after 30 new fatalities were registered in a daily count.
Another 2,828 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the 24 hours to 8 am Friday, bringing the tally of infections to 60,391, according to the health directorate.
The recovery count also jumped to 12,804 with the release of 643 patients from hospitals in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing on Friday.
A total of 14,088 samples were tested at 50 authorised labs across the country during that time, she added.
Globally, over 6.64 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 391,295 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
