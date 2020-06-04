Hasina says government has put heart and soul into coronavirus response to save people

The prime minister maintained the government had to reopen the economy on a limited scale because it had to save livelihoods as well.

Her administration was providing the poor and low-income families with aid and low-priced essentials but these efforts cannot continue indefinitely.

“After all I would say that we have provided the people at all levels with assistance for these few months,” Hasina told an event via video call from the Ganabhaban.

She thanked the Awami League leaders and wealthy people who have stood by the poor. The event was organised to mark receipt of donations for the prime minister’s relief fund.

Hasina also credited her government for the Digital Bangladesh initiatives, which she said enabled the people to work from home on the internet.

People received cash aid through mobile financial services as well while ecommerce, telemedicine services, internet chat, virtual meetings got a boost during the lockdown, she noted.