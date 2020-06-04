Chief Justice Mahmud Hossain is doing well: law minister
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jun 2020 03:28 AM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2020 03:28 AM BdST
Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain is doing well and he has not contracted the novel coronavirus, according to Law Minister Anisul Huq.
The top judge underwent COVID-19 test on May 23 and the result was negative, the minister told bdnews24.com on Wednesday night.
Anisul said he also communicated with the chief justice. “He is fully healthy. He is not suffering from COVID-19,” the minister said.
Earlier, Supreme Court spokesman Mohammad Saifur Rahman said in a statement that the chief justice was fine.
He was admitted to the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka for treatment of an old asthma, Saifur said. The doctors found that the level of sodium in his blood was lower than normal.
The top judge was kept under observation at a cabin of the hospital so that he could rest.
“He signed at least 100 files at the hospital in two days,” Saifur said and added it should clear any misgivings over the chief justice’s health.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Schools, colleges will reopen only after coronavirus crisis is over, says Hasina
- Bangladesh records 37 new virus deaths, cases surge past 55,000
- Virus patient's 'free' treatment at Anwer Khan hospital ends with Tk 150,000 bill
- Anwer Khan Modern Hospital ‘bars patient from leaving’ over COVID-19 treatment bills
- People of Bangladeshi origin in Britain in ‘greatest danger’ of dying in pandemic: health report
- Hasina writes in Guardian to explain how Bangladesh battled twin perils of cyclone and coronavirus
- Police seize car used by Ron Sikder in case over ‘abduction’ of Exim Bank execs
- Google faces $5 billion lawsuit in US for tracking 'private' internet use
- Mumbai avoids brunt of cyclone that barrels into India's west coast
- Tensions rise in US cities after police shot; Trump pushes crackdown