Chief Justice Mahmud Hossain is doing well: law minister

The top judge underwent COVID-19 test on May 23 and the result was negative, the minister told bdnews24.com on Wednesday night.

Anisul said he also communicated with the chief justice. “He is fully healthy. He is not suffering from COVID-19,” the minister said.

Earlier, Supreme Court spokesman Mohammad Saifur Rahman said in a statement that the chief justice was fine.

He was admitted to the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka for treatment of an old asthma, Saifur said. The doctors found that the level of sodium in his blood was lower than normal.

The top judge was kept under observation at a cabin of the hospital so that he could rest.

“He signed at least 100 files at the hospital in two days,” Saifur said and added it should clear any misgivings over the chief justice’s health.