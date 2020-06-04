Chattogram Medical College Hospital doctor dies from COVID-19
A doctor of the Chattogram Medical College Hospital has died after contracting COVID-19.
Dr Muhidul Hasan, 42, was an emergency unit medical officer at the hospital in the port city.
He passed away at the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit on Thursday.
Muhidul was a 41st batch student of the medical college.
He was admitted to the CMCH on May 26 after testing positive for the virus, the hospital’s Deputy Director Aftabul Islam told bdnews24.com.
The doctors transferred Mohidul to the ICU after his condition deteriorated on Wednesday night where he died the next morning, he added.
He is the second doctor to die in Chattohgram from the disease in two days.
On Wednesday, doctor Ehsanul Karim of Marine City Medical College died at the CMCH.
As many as 83 doctors have tested positive for COVID-19 in Chattogram and 17 of them have recovered, according to Faisal Iqbal Chowdury, general secretary of Bangladesh Medical Association’s Chattogram unit.
