Bus crushes two pedestrians to death in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jun 2020 01:11 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2020 01:11 PM BdST
Two people have died after being run over by a bus in Dhaka.
The vehicle, operated by Bihongo Paribahan, trampled the pedestrians at an intersection of Bangla Motor around 12 pm Thursday, according to police.
The victims could not be identified immediately.
Police have confiscated the bus and arrested its driver, Assistant Commisioner Javed Iqbal said.
