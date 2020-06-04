Home > Bangladesh

Bus crushes two pedestrians to death in Dhaka

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Jun 2020 01:11 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2020 01:11 PM BdST

Two people have died after being run over by a bus in Dhaka.

The vehicle, operated by Bihongo Paribahan, trampled the pedestrians at an intersection of Bangla Motor around 12 pm Thursday, according to police.

The victims could not be identified immediately.

Police have confiscated the bus and arrested its driver, Assistant Commisioner Javed Iqbal said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.