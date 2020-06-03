Police seize car used by Ron Sikder in case over ‘abduction’ of Exim Bank execs
Published: 03 Jun 2020 08:35 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jun 2020 08:39 PM BdST
Police have seized a car used by Ron Haque Sikder, a director of National Bank Limited, allegedly to abduct top executives of Exim Bank Limited and threaten them to secure bank loan.
Ron and his brother Dipu Haque Sikder fled Bangladesh to Thailand by an air ambulance amid travel restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic on May 25.
They slipped out of the country a week after they were accused in a case started by a director of Exim Bank over the alleged threats.
“Ron Haque Sikder mostly used the car. The case mentioned that the car was used to pick up the Exim Bank MD. We’ve seized it for investigation,” Rafiqul said.
In the case dossier, it is alleged that Ron and Dipu had abducted Exim Bank Managing Director Mohammed Haider Ali Miah and Additional Managing Director Mohammad Feroz Hossain, and their two chauffeurs on May 7 while visiting sites over the loan.
The charges also include firing a gun in a murder attempt and forcing Haider and Feroz into signing documents before they were released.
NBL has refuted the charges and levelled its own against Exim Bank.
It says one of the Exim Bank directors had taken loans from NBL and tried to borrow more through illegal means.
The case against the Sikder brothers aims to belittle them, it claims.
