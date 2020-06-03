Doctor with cancer dies of COVID-19 in Chattogram
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Jun 2020 10:17 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jun 2020 10:17 PM BdST
A doctor undergoing treatment at the Chattogram Medical College Hospital has died from COVID-19.
Ehsanul Karim, an associate professor at Marine City Medical College in the port city, also had leukaemia, a cancer of the blood or bone marrow.
He breathed his last at the CMCH intensive care unit on Wednesday afternoon, said Brig Gen Humayun Kabir, the hospital’s director.
The doctor tested positive for the novel coronavirus in a test on May 29. He was hospitalised last week.
