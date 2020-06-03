At least 16 injured as healthcare workers, Titumir College employees clash

Ten of the injured were volunteers of the JKG Healthcare who were collecting samples on the campus. Around 200 workers of the group were staying there to provide the healthcare service.

College employees claimed that a female worker of JKG wished to visit a male colleague in a separate building on Monday night but was barred from doing so. This incident escalated into a conflict the following night. Later, the police were called in to bring the situation under control.

The six injured college employees were kept at the college mosque. The JKG workers barricaded the road in front of Titumir College deep into the night over the incident.

College Principal Ashraf Hossain held JKG workers responsible for the clash.

“They hired goons and attacked a few of our employees, vandalised their homes and severely injured our transport driver Shahabuddin by hacking him with machete,” he alleged.

But JKG Healthcare Convener Sabrina Arif Chowdhury said the college staffers wanted the healthcare workers out of the campus and were ‘looking for excuses’ to make that happen.

“The college employees suddenly attacked our workers at night and severely injured a person named Humayun. Ten of our workers are now in hospital and those who are still there are living in fear,” she said.

With the education institutions shut across the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, no students or teachers were on the campus, but around 20-22 third and fourth-class college employees live there, some with their families.

Several college employees, on condition of anonymity, said they had problems with the JKG workers’ ‘manners, behaviours and the way they dressed’. Also, these workers were engaged in musical activities during the Ramadan and they found it ‘objectionable’.

On the other hand, a JKG worker said after collecting samples and providing healthcare through the day, they needed to take a breather and keep their spirits up by having chats maintaining physical distance. But the college staffers did not like it.

JKG Healthcare's Sabrina also alleged that over the last two months, the healthcare workers lost 10 mobile phones.

The college principal said the female JKG worker went to her colleague, who was her supervisor, anyway and the college’s night guard then locked the collapsible gate which was later opened by the police.

However, Banani Police OC Nur-e-Azam said, “The gates are always locked due to security reasons. And the woman of JKG went to her supervisor to discuss something important.”

“We are trying to pacify the situation by getting both sides to talks,” he said.